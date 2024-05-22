Explore the future of AI and technology with a limited-series podcast airing on KUNC

Starting May 24, KUNC will air 10 episodes of Possible, a podcast on AI and the future of technology hosted by Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger.

Possible sketches out the brightest version of the future — and what it will take to get there. Most of all, it asks: what if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way? Possible offers listeners grounded and speculative takes on how technology — and, in particular, AI — is inspiring change and transforming the future.

Each episode features an interview with an ambitious builder or deep thinker on a topic, from art to geopolitics and from healthcare to education.These conversations also showcase another kind of guest: AI. Whether it's Inflection’s Pi, OpenAI’s ChatGPT or other AI tools, each episode will use AI to enhance and advance our discussion about what humanity could possibly get right if we leverage technology — and our collective effort — effectively.

Episode 1, which airs at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, features Trevor Noah and discusses the future of AI in entertainment and even has Noah review some jokes generated by AI.

Possible airs every Friday on 91.5 KUNC at 8 p.m. through July 26. You can listen on the air or on KUNC's website.

Here is a list of the 10 episodes that will air, along with the featured guest:

