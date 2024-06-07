© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Voices
KUNC wins two second-place Public Media Journalists Association awards

KUNC | By KUNC Staff
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:34 PM MDT
KUNC News picked up two more journalism awards for work produced in 2023, getting two second-place awards at the annual Public Media Journalists Association conference.

The PMJA awards are split across five divisions based on newsroom size. KUNC's wins came in a division for newsrooms with 16 to 29 people on staff, the fourth-largest division.

"Thirst Gap", KUNC's limited series podcast on how communities are adapting to a shrinking Colorado River, won second place in the Best Podcast category.

Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River

KUNC also took second place in the Best News Series category for "In Crisis", a look at why Colorado children are suffering from serious anxiety and other mental health problems, and what communities are doing to help.

In Crisis: Colorado's youth continue to struggle with stress, anxiety and depression

KUNC reporter Emma VandenEinde was also honored as part of the Mountain West News Bureau's series "Working for Water". That series took first place in the Collaborative Effort category for the Mountain West Bureau, a joint project featuring VandenEinde, KUNR's Kaleb Roedel, and KUNM's Emma Gibson.

KUNC Staff
