KUNC reporter Rae Solomon selected for prestigious higher education fellowship

Rae Solomon, KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter, has been named a Spring 2025 Higher Education Media Fellow by The Institute for Citizens & Scholars. Solomon joins 14 other journalists who represent news outlets and media from across the country. The fellowship will focus on postsecondary education, particularly career and technical education (CTE).

The fellowship provides funding for an editorial project focused on issues related to CTE along with professional development. Solomon also will attend an in-person symposium this spring.

"Rae is an excellent addition to this Higher Education Media Fellowship cohort,” said Stephanie Daniel, KUNC’s senior managing editor. “She is committed to covering rural workforce training and this fellowship will allow her the opportunity to produce in-depth stories about the challenges and opportunities surrounding this issue.”

Solomon is an award-winning journalist based at KUNC News in Greeley. Her work touches on rural issues from agriculture, energy and climate to education, housing and culture. Before coming to public radio, she was a licensed architect, practicing in Los Angeles, New York and Colorado.

