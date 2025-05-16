Programming changes are coming to KUNC in May

KUNC making changes to its programming, adding some new shows to its weekend schedule and moving a few others around both on the weekdays and weekends.

The new weekday schedule begins Monday, May 26. Think from KERA will air at 1:00 p.m. and BBC Newshour will move to 2:00 p.m.

New weekend shows start Saturday, May 31. Listen to This Old House Radio Hour at 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays and 5:00 a.m. on Sundays. The Sam Sanders Show will air at 1:00pm on Saturdays.

Just like the popular PBS TV show, This Old House Radio Hour focuses on all things home improvement and DIY. Hosted by Jenn Largesse, the show tackles home improvement questions with expert advice for callers and a healthy discussion. This Old House Radio Hour also brings you stories of craftsmanship and renovation, and descriptions of historic renovations and personal stories of unique homes and architecture.

Popular NPR host Sam Sanders returns to KUNC with a new program. The Sam Sanders Show focuses on arts & culture conversations and interviews and a guide to the entertainment industry. Sam Sanders is a veteran host and reporter. He was a founding creator and host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute and NPR Politics. Take a deep dive into what makes your favorite artists tick, analyze the trends of pop culture, or maybe hear a conversation about a popular meme.

Other weekend changes include:



The Moth moving to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays

This American Life at noon on Sundays

Planet Monday at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays

How I Built This at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays

Radiolab at 6:00 p.m. on Sundays

The schedule with the highlighted changes can be viewed below or downloaded as a PDF.

If you have comments or feedback about these changes, please email comment@kunc.org.