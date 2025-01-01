Steve Baum

“Steve from Nashville” has seen his life come full circle from his internship at KUNC in 1972 and 1973.

Starting his professional life earlier than planned, he fell into the restaurant industry, where it seems he had a knack. Sans degree he nonetheless worked into the C-suite in both operations and marketing with major chains.

He became ill from a genetic disease and received the second gift of life with a kidney and liver transplant in November 2009. When asked his age, he will tell people that most of him is 70.

Steve and his wife, Anne, have been happily married for over 50 years. They have two children, Mike and Rachel, and four grandchildren. They visit Colorado four to five times a year. where they still have many friends and family. He has served on national nonprofit and trade association boards with most of his recent work focused on organ transplantation and donor recruitment.