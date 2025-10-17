Purplish: Colorado’s ‘Healthy School Meals for All’ is at a crossroads. Voters will decide where it goes

There are just two statewide questions on the ballot this year, and both are related to a universal school meals program intended to feed all public school students in the state regardless of income.

Three years ago, voters approved a tax on wealthier Coloradans to fund the Healthy School Meals program for All. That original measure set out to do several things, with the marquee item being to provide free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 public school students in Colorado. But it’s running short on cash, and lawmakers are going back the ballot again, asking voters to increase that tax to fully fund the program.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and CPR’s Jenny Brundin dig into the original measure and how its promises have matched up with reality so far, why the program is in financial trouble, and how lawmakers on both sides of the aisle feel about going back to taxpayers about the issue. They explain what Propositions MM and LL will do, and why Democratic lawmakers hope they could help with hunger at home as well as school.

Read CPR's voter guide for the 2025 election here.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee, and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Theme music is by Brad Turner.

And a moment of gratitude:

Purplish is a Signal Award winner!

The podcast won a Gold and Listener’s Choice awards in the Local News show category. Thanks to all who voted! We're honored to have your support; thanks for nerding out on Colorado politics with us.