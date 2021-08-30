'These Men And Women, They're Battling With Things': Stressors Pile Up For Police Officers In Boulder And Around The Country
Policing — and how to reform it — has been in the national spotlight in communities across the country this past year. From COVID-19 to protests and reform legislation, many officers in Colorado have been dealing with compounding stressors since the start of the pandemic. In part one of Under Pressure, KUNC's Leigh Paterson looks at how these issues are impacting law enforcement in Boulder County.