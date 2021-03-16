© 2021
The Young Extremists

WAMU 88.5 | By Kaity Kline
Published March 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT
Members of the National Guard are seen patrolling near the US Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Bruno Cua is believed to be the youngest person to be arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection

The 18-year-old is expected to be released to his parents on bail after he contracted COVID-19. 

He faces multiple charges, including assault on a federal officer and civil disorder.

How do young people come to these kinds of extreme beliefs? And what can we do to keep them from radicalizing?

We’re asking NPR’s Dina Temple-Raston about her latest reporting on these questions.

Kaity Kline