Medicaid Fight In Missouri Heats Up

By Sebastián Martínez Valdivia
Published April 5, 2021 at 2:22 PM MDT

Last year, Missouri voters added Medicaid expansion to the state constitution through a ballot measure. But there's a major hiccup: the GOP-controlled legislature refuses to fund expanded coverage.

Sebastián Martínez Valdivia
