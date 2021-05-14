© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published May 14, 2021 at 6:14 AM MDT
Some from rockets fired towards Israel by Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas billows in the air in Gaza City.
Some from rockets fired towards Israel by Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas billows in the air in Gaza City.

The violence between Israel and Hamas is escalating. This week, more than 50 Palestinians and six Israelis were killed in what is the most destructive conflict between the two sides in seven years. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared the administration’s “ironclad” support for Israel.

A Russian spy unit is accused of conducting a directed-energy attack on U.S. personnel. Those affected have reported symptoms consistent with “Havana syndrome,” a mysterious disease that has affected some 130 American operatives since 2016.

The U.S. Navy has released images of a huge cache of illicit weapons that its personnel seized from a small ship in international waters in the North Arabian Sea.

We cover all the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A