The Next Mayor Of New York

The latest polls suggest Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the field of Democrats vying to become New York City’s next mayor.

But it is close. This is New York City’s first ranked-choice mayor’s race. Voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference so alliances among mayoral hopefuls are to be expected. The former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is giving Adams a run for his money.

Mr. Yang has formed a loose alliance with Kathryn Garcia, a former sanitation commissioner. Though they might be campaigning together, Ms. Garcia says she is focused on getting out the vote.

Crime has been a big issue in the mayoral race, but what else might sway the voters of New York City?

