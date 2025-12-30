© 2026
Here are the most popular 'In The NoCo' episodes from 2025

KUNC | By Erin O'Toole,
Brad TurnerAlex Murphy
Published December 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Four images including a bulldoze listing debris, a field of bison, a man stands next to his car and the night sky.
KUNC and others
From bison and underground fires to night skies and the cost of housing, In The NoCo discussed a wide range of topics this year with local Coloradans.

This past year, the In The NoCo team explored a wide range of subjects, with powerful conversations highlighting some of our region's most pressing challenges and the efforts to overcome them.

As we wrap up 2025, the ITN team tabulated the top 10 conversations that were most popular with our listeners and readers. They include efforts to protect endangered wildlife -- from gray wolves to bison to owls struggling to find habitat as suburban areas expand along the Front Range. We also examined the growing popularity of 'astro-tourism' as Breckenridge became a new 'dark sky' community, and discussed how a lack of affordable housing in Summit County has led to a handful of residents paying to sleep in a parking lot. The topics vary widely, but each of these episodes captures a sense of the daily realities that shape life in our Northern Colorado communities.

Read on for the list of the most listened-to episodes of In The NoCo from 2025.

At a gathering of Colorado search and rescue teams in September in Breckenridge, Vail Mountain Rescue Group member Erika German presented her research into the disappearance of Michelle Vanek in 2005 on Mount of the Holy Cross. Erika is a blond woman wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, a black vest and black pants. She is standing at a podium in front of an audience of several dozen people. An image is projected on a screen behind her, with two photos of Michelle Vanek, a blonde woman, and text beginning with "About Michelle."
In The NoCo
A hiker’s disappearance haunted rescuers for 20 years. Here’s how they finally solved the mystery
In The NoCo, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
Earlier this year, a search and rescue group solved a lingering mystery: They figured out what happened to a Colorado woman who went missing while hiking one of the state's highest peaks 20 years earlier. And the technology they used could help shape the future of search and rescue operations.
Marion Clément with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies holds a Northern Saw-whet owl.
In The NoCo
A conservation group says owls on Colorado’s Front Range need a hand – and they’re enlisting homeowners to help
In The NoCo, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
A leading conservation organization says owls need a hand – and they’re rolling out a program to do it. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is about to launch a project to get homeowners along the Front Range to place boxes in their backyards where owls can live.
A man stands behind his Rav4 and smiles at the camera.
In The NoCo
Paying to sleep in a parking lot? For some Summit County workers, it’s the best housing option
In The NoCo, Ariel Lavery, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
The cost of housing in Colorado’s mountain towns is so expensive, many workers can’t afford rent. One program in Frisco offers an unusual solution – a parking lot that allows people to park and sleep in their vehicles.
A closeup of two wolf paw prints in dried soil.
In The NoCo
Wolves killed their livestock, so Colorado wildlife officials cut these ranchers a check
In The NoCo, Ariel Lavery, Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole
Nearly $350,000 will be paid out to Colorado ranchers whose livestock were killed or harmed by wolves last year. It’s key part of the state’s wolf reintroduction program, and KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has been looking into it. We'll hear from Scott on reimbursing ranchers when wolves kill their livestock, today on In the NoCo.
The Colorado State University bison herd at Soapstone Prairie, photographed on July 20, 2022
In The NoCo
How an unusual CSU program helps restore bison herds across the American West
In The NoCo, Ariel Lavery, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
A group of researchers at CSU are celebrating a decade of raising a herd of genetically pure bison. Those bison have been transferred over the years to tribes and wildlife organizations around the West. We hear from the researcher who’s been leading this project and raising the herd.
A backhoe bucket scoops up rock and earth from a pit on a construction site. Another piece of heavy earth-moving equipment is visible in the background.
In The NoCo
An underground fire near Boulder that burned for nearly a century is finally out
In The NoCo, Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole, Ariel Lavery
Crews working near Boulder spent the past few months extinguishing an unusual fire: It was an underground blaze left over from the area’s coal mining days more than a century ago. Today on In The NoCo, we find out how they put out the fire – and just how hazardous these underground fires can be.
A night sky shows the milky way and a falling star streaking toward the horizon.
In The NoCo
Breckenridge is the latest mountain town to become a ‘dark sky’ community. Will Colorado see a wave of astro-tourism?
In The NoCo, Rachel Cohen, Brad Turner, Ariel Lavery, Erin O'Toole
Dark sky communities help people observe the vast wonders of space right above their heads by reducing the amount of light pollution that reaches the sky. Breckenridge recently became the first ski resort town in Colorado to attain 'dark sky' status. So: are mountain communities like Breckenridge bracing for a wave of astro-tourism?
Crew members toil on Coors Field before a baseball game as the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver.
In The NoCo
How baseballs with thicker seams could help the Colorado Rockies move past their worst season yet
In The NoCo, Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole
The Colorado Rockies are wrapping up their worst season in franchise history. So it might be time to try something different at Coors Field. Here's how a proposal to use baseballs with thicker seams could make playing at Coors Field a little more successful for future Rockies lineups.
A man wearing a 5280 hat and a backpack smiles at his camera with a hiking trail in the background.
In The NoCo
What a veteran journalist learned from trying psychedelic therapy – and how it made his life better
In The NoCo, Ariel Lavery, Brad Turner
Psychedelic therapy is now a legal, licensed form of treatment in Colorado. Proponents say it’s helpful for patients coping with conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder. But does it work? We’ll hear from a journalist who had a tough year – and decided psychedelic therapy might be exactly what he needed.
A climber ascends along the Ouray Via Ferrata route above the Uncompahgre River, July 11, 2024, in Ouray County. She is wearing a blue helmet, black shirt and leggings, and a safety harness around her waist. Via Ferrata is a mixture of climbing and hiking with protection involving steel fixtures, such as hand and foot holds and cable railings, to traverse across rugged mountain landscapes.
In The NoCo
Colorado mountain towns saw a dip in tourism this summer. Where did those visitors go?
In The NoCo, Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner, Ariel Lavery
After years of record-setting tourism, Colorado’s mountain towns have seen a drop in the number of visitors this year – especially international travelers, who tend to stay longer and spend more than day-tripping vacationers. We hear more about what’s behind the decline, and the impact on local businesses.

