Here are the most popular 'In The NoCo' episodes from 2025

This past year, the In The NoCo team explored a wide range of subjects, with powerful conversations highlighting some of our region's most pressing challenges and the efforts to overcome them.

As we wrap up 2025, the ITN team tabulated the top 10 conversations that were most popular with our listeners and readers. They include efforts to protect endangered wildlife -- from gray wolves to bison to owls struggling to find habitat as suburban areas expand along the Front Range. We also examined the growing popularity of 'astro-tourism' as Breckenridge became a new 'dark sky' community, and discussed how a lack of affordable housing in Summit County has led to a handful of residents paying to sleep in a parking lot. The topics vary widely, but each of these episodes captures a sense of the daily realities that shape life in our Northern Colorado communities.

Read on for the list of the most listened-to episodes of In The NoCo from 2025.

In The NoCo A hiker’s disappearance haunted rescuers for 20 years. Here’s how they finally solved the mystery Earlier this year, a search and rescue group solved a lingering mystery: They figured out what happened to a Colorado woman who went missing while hiking one of the state's highest peaks 20 years earlier. And the technology they used could help shape the future of search and rescue operations. Listen • 9:12

In The NoCo A conservation group says owls on Colorado’s Front Range need a hand – and they’re enlisting homeowners to help A leading conservation organization says owls need a hand – and they’re rolling out a program to do it. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is about to launch a project to get homeowners along the Front Range to place boxes in their backyards where owls can live. Listen • 9:12

In The NoCo Wolves killed their livestock, so Colorado wildlife officials cut these ranchers a check Nearly $350,000 will be paid out to Colorado ranchers whose livestock were killed or harmed by wolves last year. It’s key part of the state’s wolf reintroduction program, and KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has been looking into it. We'll hear from Scott on reimbursing ranchers when wolves kill their livestock, today on In the NoCo. Listen • 9:12

In The NoCo How an unusual CSU program helps restore bison herds across the American West A group of researchers at CSU are celebrating a decade of raising a herd of genetically pure bison. Those bison have been transferred over the years to tribes and wildlife organizations around the West. We hear from the researcher who’s been leading this project and raising the herd. Listen • 9:13

In The NoCo An underground fire near Boulder that burned for nearly a century is finally out Crews working near Boulder spent the past few months extinguishing an unusual fire: It was an underground blaze left over from the area’s coal mining days more than a century ago. Today on In The NoCo, we find out how they put out the fire – and just how hazardous these underground fires can be. Listen • 9:12

In The NoCo Breckenridge is the latest mountain town to become a ‘dark sky’ community. Will Colorado see a wave of astro-tourism? Dark sky communities help people observe the vast wonders of space right above their heads by reducing the amount of light pollution that reaches the sky. Breckenridge recently became the first ski resort town in Colorado to attain 'dark sky' status. So: are mountain communities like Breckenridge bracing for a wave of astro-tourism? Listen • 9:12

In The NoCo How baseballs with thicker seams could help the Colorado Rockies move past their worst season yet The Colorado Rockies are wrapping up their worst season in franchise history. So it might be time to try something different at Coors Field. Here's how a proposal to use baseballs with thicker seams could make playing at Coors Field a little more successful for future Rockies lineups. Listen • 9:12

In The NoCo What a veteran journalist learned from trying psychedelic therapy – and how it made his life better Psychedelic therapy is now a legal, licensed form of treatment in Colorado. Proponents say it’s helpful for patients coping with conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder. But does it work? We’ll hear from a journalist who had a tough year – and decided psychedelic therapy might be exactly what he needed. Listen • 10:21