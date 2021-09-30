Here’s How To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot In Fort Collins, Loveland Or Greeley

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for certain groups of people who received Pfizer’s vaccine. The eligible list includes seniors, adults with chronic health conditions and adults who work in high-risk settings.

This week, vaccine providers in Colorado started giving out the shots to those who qualify. (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients will have to wait a little bit longer ).

Many are now accepting appointments, even if you received your first two doses at a different location.

KUNC has compiled a list of local providers here using publicly available information. We’ll do our best to keep it current.

Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley and surrounding communities

Centura Health: Centura is scheduling vaccine appointments for current patients, according to its website. If you are an eligible patient, you’ll receive an invitation in random order through the hospital’s patient portal system.

Good Day Pharmacy: Check out the provider’s website for more information.

Kaiser Permanente: Kaiser Permanente members can visit Kaiser’s vaccine web page to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.” Upon providing your information to them, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served waitlist for the vaccine based on your eligibility.

King Soopers Pharmacy: Check the provider’s website for more information.

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment: The department is asking eligible residents to search for appointments online through this portal.

Safeway Pharmacies: Check the provider’s website for more information.

Salud Family Health: Salud Family Health is asking Northern Colorado residents to register for an appointment on their website.

SCL Health: The provider is contacting patients aged 70 and older who are currently receiving care at an SCL Health facility, according to its website. If you are 70 and older and would like more information about registering for a COVID-19 booster at a SCL Health facility, log on to SCL Health’s website or call (303) 812-2051 for details.

Sunrise Community Health: The provider is offering COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday at all three of its Northern Colorado clinics.

UCHealth: Check the provider’s website for more information.

Wal-Mart: The national retailer is scheduling vaccine appointments through its website for select Colorado locations.

Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment: Weld County Health is offering walk-in appointments most days of the week. You can also call ahead to reserve a slot.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has also launched a call center for the public to ask questions specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The toll-free number is 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).