Coronavirus In Colorado

KUNC is here to keep you up-to-date on the news about COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — Colorado's response to its spread in our state and its impact on Coloradans.
covid_series_notext.png
Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard
The coronavirus is disproportionately impacting Latinos in Weld County and across Colorado. Many of these individuals are essential workers. They are also community leaders, public health workers and family members helping others navigate through this unprecedented time. These are their stories.
137535224_2551351078491486_1728262781101686831_n.jpg
Courtesy of Claire Sandford
Health
Families Feel Left Behind In Colorado’s Uneven Vaccine Rollout
Matt Bloom
,
Gov. Polis made the decision to move up 70-and-up Coloradans in the state’s prioritization plan, but many are finding it difficult to make appointments due to low supply.
school_bus.JPG
Grace Hood
Education
Colorado School Districts Begin Phasing Students Back Into Classrooms
Amanda Andrews
,
Gov. Jared Polis helps put Colorado's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in a freezer at a state health department laboratory last week.
News
Colorado Clarifies How Residents 70 And Up Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Scott Franz
,

