Coronavirus In Colorado

As highly contagious coronavirus variants spread, health experts in the Mountain West and beyond are urging people to upgrade and double up their masks.
Organizers of the Point-In-Time count of people experiencing homelessness in Denver, Boulder and the seven-county metro region have called off the 2021 count for unsheltered people. A count of the sheltered population only will take place on Feb. 25.
While COVID-19 cases appear to be declining across Colorado's Front Range, Routt County has seen a surge in case numbers over the past few weeks. To slow the spread of the virus, Route County commissioners implemented a new public health order effective as of Monday.
Uncertainty Swirls Around Vaccinating Colorado's Essential Workers, Including Whether Enough Will Even Want The ShotsWorkers between grocery store aisles and on production lines are still at risk of getting sick while they wait in the vaccine line. Here's what companies are doing to prepare for that and what happens when workers reject doses.
This weekend, 10,000 people aged 70 or older are expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during a mass, drive-through vaccination event in the parking lots outside Denver’s Coors Field. But the rush to get a coronavirus vaccine has not been matched by some health workers who care for elderly and frail residents at long-term care facilities.
First responders generally struggle with a higher rate of mental health issues than the general public. This winter, firefighters in northern Colorado are facing dual challenges: the aftermath of a long, difficult wildfire season and an ongoing pandemic.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis downgraded the 33 Colorado counties that were classified as Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 status dial to Level Orange. On social media, Polis said he was trying to walk the difficult line between the public health crisis and the economic crisis. But the limited loosening of restrictions will not be enough to provide meaningful relief to many restaurant owners in Northern Colorado.
'Administrar Lo Mejor Que Podamos': Iglesia Dirigida Por Hispanos En El Condado De Weld Se Adapta A La Nueva Realidad De COVID-19Los fundadores de Mosaic Church, Angel y Diane Flores, tuvieron que navegar a través de las pautas locales de salud pública COVID-19 para mantener su ministerio y mantener a los feligreses seguros durante la pandemia.
Cuando La Información De COVID No Llega A Todos, Estos Mensajeros De Confianza Se Unen Para Ayudar En Las Comunidades Latinas Más AfectadasEstos 'promotores' — enlaces comunitarios de salud — educan a los residentes latinos, en su mayoría trabajadores migrantes de habla hispana, sobre COVID-19.
¿Más-Enfermos-En-El-Trabajo? Factores Económicos Persistentes Impulsan Una Mayor Tasa De Infección Por COVID-19 Entre Los Latinos Del Condado De WeldÚltimamente, las conversaciones durante la cena familiar en la casa de Erika Cárdenas se centran en cómo todos se enfermaron con COVID-19.