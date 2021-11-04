© 2021
Philadelphia councilmember on new city law banning minor driving infractions

By Ailsa Chang,
Jonaki MehtaChristopher IntagliataMichael Levitt
Published November 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Philadelphia councilman Isaiah Thomas about a new law that prevents police officers from making low-level traffic stops, which disproportionately affect Black drivers.

Copyright 2021 NPR

All Things Considered
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Michael Levitt