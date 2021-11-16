© 2021
Florida's health care providers are caught between federal and state vaccine rules

By Greg Allen
Published November 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM MST

Hospitals in Florida are in a tight spot. They will soon have to choose between obeying a federal rule requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated or a state law banning vaccine mandates.

All Things Considered
