The criminal cases against Donald Trump and his latest NATO comments

The criminal hush money case against Donald Trump is heading to court in March, making him the first former president to stand trial.

Trump faces charges that he falsified business records in order to cover up a potential sex scandal during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential election grinds on. At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump criticized NATO and the United States’ allies, saying “if they’re not going to pay, we’re not going to protect.”

Those comments followed similar ones where he said he’d encourage Russia to attack delinquent NATO members.

We check in on the latest political news.

