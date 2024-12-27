The Catch Up: Data leaks, funding higher education, and a bus ride to the slopes

December 23 to 27

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Secretary of State’s office won’t face charges related to password leak

Andrew Wevers / Andrew Wevers There are new concerns in the state and around the country regarding voting security after election equipment passwords were leaked online.

An outside investigation into the election systems password leak on the Secretary of State's website has determined there were no criminal actions. The Denver District Attorney's Office released its findings last week and said the passwords were published in error and not knowingly. No criminal charges will be filed. A separate third-party investigation also found the leak was unintentional. In late October, state officials reported that a spreadsheet with partial passwords was visible on the Secretary of State's website. The state worked with affected counties to address the issue before the November election.

Colorado higher education officials ask for public comment on funding

Ed Andrieski / AP In this Oct. 3, 2005 photo, students share a common area at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo.

The state is asking the public for input on how it allocates higher education funding. You can weigh in through an online survey from the Commission on Higher Education. The survey is open until January 17. The commission says hearing from the public helps ensure the funding formula aligns with Coloradans’ priorities around education. State law requires the commission to review the funding formula every five years. The current review must be completed by November 2026.

Larimer Co. Chimney Hollow project finishes another phase

The Chimney Hollow project in Larimer County is getting closer to completion. This month a pipeline that will ferry water from the reservoir into Front Range communities finished construction. The Carter Lake interconnect runs from the Chimney Hollow site into Carter Lake for distribution to communities in Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald , work on the pipeline required a temporary stop to water flowing into Carter Lake, which resulted in lower levels in the lake for a short period of time. Chimney Hollow will eventually store up to 90-thousand-acre feet of water from the Colorado River. Northern Water expects the reservoir to be operational next year.

State and railroad sign new lease agreement on Moffat Tunnel

Colorado and Union Pacific have signed a new lease agreement on the Moffat Tunnel that sets the stage for future Mountain Rail passenger service. Governor Jared Polis's Office said this week the 25-year renewal will take effect in May. It replaces a nearly century-old agreement on the use of the historic tunnel. The new lease maintains freight operations and creates room for increased access to passenger rail service. The Polis administration's Mountain Rail Project would connect communities from Denver to Craig.

Fed gives Colorado $12M to improve tech accessibility

Millions in federal funding for digital equity is coming to Colorado. A grant program set up by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has awarded the state over 12 million dollars to increase digital access and build local community coalitions focused on digital empowerment. The work will contribute to Colorado's Digital Access Plan overseen by the state's Digital Equity Team. Officials say the federal investment is a major step toward connecting all residents to digital resources.

Snowstang bus line expands trip offerings this ski season

Stephanie Daniel / KUNC Javier Pineda Rosas is a part time snowboard instructor at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County, Colo.

Colorado's Snowstang bus service is adding a trip to Copper Mountain next month. The state Department of Transportation's seasonal Bustang route takes passengers into the mountains. It makes trips to several ski areas on the weekends. An extra round-trip to Copper will be offered on January 11th and 25th. Trips to Copper will depart on those dates at 6:25 and 8:25 a.m., with departures from the ski resort at 4 and 6 p.m. State transportation officials say they are testing out the additional service to gauge rider demand.

Steamboat Springs is hosting a Hanukkah party, complete with snowboard menorah

Rae Solomon / KUNC Artist Randy Salky shows off his latest creation 8 Days of Shred - a Hanukkah menorah made out of snowboards - at his house in Steamboat Springs, Colo. on December 11, 2024. Salky's sculptural menorot are a longstanding part of the holiday for the area's small Jewish synagogue.

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights started earlier this week. If you’re in Steamboat Springs, you can celebrate the holiday, mountain-style , this weekend. Congregation Mishpacha, the area’s oldest synagogue, is throwing a public Hanukkah party at the base of Steamboat ski resort. The whole community is welcome to enjoy free hot chocolate, jelly donuts and latkes. Festivities will culminate with the lighting of a large, outdoor sculptural menorah that was made out of snowboards by a local artist. The event kicks off Saturday afternoon at 3:00.

Where you can dispose of your Christmas tree on the Front Range

Wikimedia Commons

Communities on the Front Range are putting the word out on ways to dispose of Christmas trees. Greeley is offering free tree recycling for city and Weld County residents at the Greeley Organic Waste Center. Trees can be dropped off there until January 31. In Steamboat Springs, they'll be taking trees for free at Emerald Park through February. Larimer County residents can drop off trees at the Landfill for $5. The Fort Collins Timberline Recycling Center will also take trees for a fee. No matter where you take your tree, be sure to remove all ornaments, hooks, and tinsel.

