Officials investigate Nederland fire Thursday morning that destroyed shopping center

KUNC | By Beau Baker,
Michael Lyle
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:54 PM MDT
Crews work to extinguish a structure fire at Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland early Thursday morning.
Boulder County Sherrif's Office
/
X
Crews work to extinguish a structure fire at Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland early Thursday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuations prompted by a fire at the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland early this morning. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Over a dozen businesses were impacted by the fire, including a nature center, brewery, and yoga studio. The Carousel of Happiness, BNF Market, and Train Car Coffee and Kava were spared.

Evacuations orders went out for multiple neighborhoods along the Peak to Peak Highway. Road closures are still in place for the area around the shopping center. Big Springs is closed east from Colo. Highway 119 and west from Conger. Lakeview is also closed east of Highway 119 and west of Conger. Highway 119 is still open north to south.

According to the Colorado Sun, several Nederland residents became aware of the fire between 4 and 5 a.m. One resident said they had heard a loud explosion.

The town of Nederland is asking residents to conserve water as crews continue to put out hot spots at the site.

Meanwhile, prescribed burns are happening in Boulder County today and officials are advising the public not to report them.

KUNC will update this story throughout the day.

Nederland
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s Morning Edition. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
