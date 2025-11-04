© 2025
Northern Colorado’s 2025 election results

Published November 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM MST
Several voting stations with white walls and American flags that say "vote" on them.
A detailed view of a written voting station at the George Di Ciero City and County Building on Monday, October 28, 2024 in Broomfield, Colorado.

The results of the 2025 election are rolling in. KUNC News is tracking key ballot measures and open seats that matter to Northern Coloradans.

Below are the latest results as they arrive in our newsroom.

Learn more about this year's election and ballot measures with our voter guide.

Fort Collins

Mayor

  • Tricia Canonico
  • Adam Eggleston
  • Emily Francis
  • Adam Hirschhorn
  • Shirley Peel
  • Jeffrey Shumway
  • Scott VanTatenhove "ScottyV"

District 1

  • Chris Conway
  • Susan Gutowsky
  • Daisy Montgomery

District 3

  • Joshua Fudge
  • Lance Smith
  • Stephen Yurash

District 5

  • Amy Hoeven
  • Zoelle Lane

2H City Referred Ballot Question - Civic Assembly Recommendation

  • Yes/For
  • No/Against

303 Proposed Citizen-Initiated Ordinance - Hughes Stadium Property

  • Yes/For
  • No/Against

Boulder

Ballot Issue 1A

  • Yes/For
  • No/Against

Ballot Issue 1B

  • Yes/For
  • No/Against

Ballot 2A

  • Yes/For
  • No/Against

Ballot 2B

  • Yes/For
  • No/Against

Denver

Referendum 310

  • Yes/Retain - 65,924 (73%)
  • No/Repeal - 24,907 (27%)

Statewide

Loading...

Loading...

**These numbers are preliminary and still need to be certified by election officials.