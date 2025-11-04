Northern Colorado’s 2025 election results
The results of the 2025 election are rolling in. KUNC News is tracking key ballot measures and open seats that matter to Northern Coloradans.
Below are the latest results as they arrive in our newsroom.
Learn more about this year's election and ballot measures with our voter guide.
Fort Collins
Mayor
- Tricia Canonico
- Adam Eggleston
- Emily Francis
- Adam Hirschhorn
- Shirley Peel
- Jeffrey Shumway
- Scott VanTatenhove "ScottyV"
District 1
- Chris Conway
- Susan Gutowsky
- Daisy Montgomery
District 3
- Joshua Fudge
- Lance Smith
- Stephen Yurash
District 5
- Amy Hoeven
- Zoelle Lane
2H City Referred Ballot Question - Civic Assembly Recommendation
- Yes/For
- No/Against
303 Proposed Citizen-Initiated Ordinance - Hughes Stadium Property
- Yes/For
- No/Against
Boulder
Ballot Issue 1A
- Yes/For
- No/Against
Ballot Issue 1B
- Yes/For
- No/Against
Ballot 2A
- Yes/For
- No/Against
Ballot 2B
- Yes/For
- No/Against
Denver
Referendum 310
- Yes/Retain - 65,924 (73%)
- No/Repeal - 24,907 (27%)
Statewide
Loading...
Loading...
**These numbers are preliminary and still need to be certified by election officials.