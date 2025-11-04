Northern Colorado’s 2025 election results

The results of the 2025 election are rolling in. KUNC News is tracking key ballot measures and open seats that matter to Northern Coloradans.

Below are the latest results as they arrive in our newsroom.

Fort Collins

Mayor

Tricia Canonico

Adam Eggleston

Emily Francis

Adam Hirschhorn

Shirley Peel

Jeffrey Shumway

Scott VanTatenhove "ScottyV"

District 1



Chris Conway

Susan Gutowsky

Daisy Montgomery

District 3



Joshua Fudge

Lance Smith

Stephen Yurash

District 5



Amy Hoeven

Zoelle Lane

2H City Referred Ballot Question - Civic Assembly Recommendation



Yes/For

No/Against



303 Proposed Citizen-Initiated Ordinance - Hughes Stadium Property



Yes/For

No/Against

Boulder

Ballot Issue 1A



Yes/For

No/Against

Ballot Issue 1B

Yes/For

No/Against



Ballot 2A



Yes/For

No/Against

Ballot 2B



Yes/For

No/Against



Denver

Referendum 310



Yes/Retain - 65,924 (73%)

No/Repeal - 24,907 (27%)

Statewide

**These numbers are preliminary and still need to be certified by election officials.