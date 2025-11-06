As nights grow longer, wildlife crashes spike across the Mountain West — but solutions are helping

November is peak season for animal crashes, partly because the end of daylight saving time puts more drivers on the road at dusk, said Patrick Lane, a senior manager at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

“And that coincides with the exact time that wildlife are most active, especially in the fall, when that also coincides with mating season and wildlife migrations,” Lane said.

According to insurance data from State Farm, Montana drivers have the second-highest odds in the nation of hitting an animal: a 1 in 53 chance. Wyoming (1 in 82), Idaho (1 in 154), and Colorado (1 in 258) are not far behind. Deer and elk are the animals most often involved. And one recent analysis found a 16% increase in collisions in the week after daylight saving time ends.

Those accidents cost Western states hundreds of millions of dollars every year in vehicle damage, medical expenses, and lost wildlife.

But experts say a proven solution is gaining traction: wildlife crossings — overpasses and tunnels that allow animals to pass safely under or over highways. In Colorado, a series of crossings built along State Highway 9 reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90% over five years. Utah has seen similar results.

Other states are following suit. New Mexico allocated $50 million for wildlife crossing projects, and Montana established a dedicated funding mechanism using tax revenue from marijuana sales.

Lane said these efforts — combined with slower, more alert driving — could save lives on both sides of the windshield.

“When you see one animal, there’s likely more,” he added. “If you do encounter one on the road, try not to swerve violently — make small corrections.”