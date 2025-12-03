© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Lawmakers call for transparency on Venezuelan boat strikes

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:20 PM MST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Two senators from the Mountain West are among those seeking more information about U.S. strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats in recent weeks.

Lawmakers on the bipartisan Senate Armed Services Committee, including senators Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona, have pushed for more transparency about the attacks.

During a White House Cabinet meeting Tuesday with the press, War Secretary Pete Hegseth defended a decision to strike a single Venezuelan boat twice on Sept. 2.

“I watched that first strike live, as you can imagine at the Department of War, we got a lot of things to do. So, I didn't stick around,” said Hegseth.

Hegseth said he went to another meeting and, later, Navy Admiral Frank Bradley had the authority – and gave the order – to sink the boat and “eliminate the threat.”

There were allegedly survivors when the second strike was ordered.

Kelly questioned on a Sunday news program whether the incident could be considered quote a “war crime.”

On MS Now, Rosen called for more transparency about the strikes.

“We just don’t go shooting boats up in the middle of any ocean,” she said. "I’m not sure what the hell he’s thinking but it’s not making us any safer, it’s not making us any stronger and it’s not making America any more respected around the world.”

Kelly told reporters that the strikes could be deemed a war crime if survivors were targeted.

Bradley is expected to speak to the Armed Services Committee, in a classified briefing later this week.
Tags
Regional News MWNBMountain West News BureauPete Hegseth
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
See stories by Yvette Fernandez