Police ask for public’s help finding missing woman last seen near Loveland and Johnstown

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published December 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Kaylee Russell was expected to arrive at a friend's home but never showed up. Anyone with information should call 911.

The Evans Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 30.

According to a post on social media, Evans officials are working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find Kaylee Russell. The post from Wednesday evening says Russell dropped her father off at a Park-N-Ride. From there she planned to visit a friend’s home but she never arrived.

She was driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with a Colorado plate number 7880903. Russel was last seen near Highway 402 and I-25 near Loveland and Johnstown.

Law enforcement says they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Evans Police Department at 970-350-9600.
