Colorado Communities Plot Virtual Path To Progress On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Northern Colorado communities are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with virtual events this year. In contrast, student organizers from the University of Northern Colorado are marking MLK Day by marching against social injustice. They plan to march from the university center to Lincoln Park at 12 p.m. on Monday.

Similar events to mark the legacy of Dr. King have been moved online this year, but share a message of progress and justice.

Here are other scheduled celebrations across the Front Range for Jan. 18, 2021.

Fort Collins

Organizers with Colorado State University will host a range of events including a virtual candle vigil, virtual bike ride and phone-a-story event. They will also share a celebration video featuring speakers and a series of performances around the theme of "where do we go from here." Members of the community are encouraged to reflect on what they can do to help the march towards progress, equity and justice. Activities can be shared online using #FOCOMLK2021.

Greeley

The University of Northern Colorado’s Marcus Garvey Center will host a virtual march and celebration starting at 9 a.m. It will include presentations on soul food, activist poetry and closing remarks from local members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, two historically Black Greek letter organizations. Photos can be seen and shared using the hashtag #MLKGreeley2021.

Boulder

Boulder County, in partnership with the local NAACP chapter, will host their 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The celebration will include performances by local high school bands and choirs, a tribute to sculptor Edward Joseph Dwight, Jr., and a preview of Ernest C. Withers' photography collection from the Withers Collection Museum & Gallery. The Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center will host a two-hour training from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on direct action, de-escalation and riot preparedness. Motus Theater will host a virtual space for music, poetry and storytelling featuring Black artists speaking out against mass incarceration from 3 to 4 p.m. The Dairy Arts Center will host an event spotlighting poets, visual artists and musicians from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a screening of the documentary Every Child Is Born A Poet.

Loveland

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Loveland Events and Thompson schools organized a virtual community celebration. The theme for the annual MLK Day essay and art contest is “The Time Is Always Right to Do What Is Right”. Work from students will be uploaded to vimeo at 6:30 p.m. The video will also include guest speakers from throughout the community speaking about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Aurora

City officials will host the 35th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration virtually with the theme "Rise Up: Achieve the Dream." A wreath-laying ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. Free dinner will be handed out by Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Community members can sign up to volunteer or receive food online.

Denver

Organizers with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission will host the annual MLK Marade virtually this year. The local theme this year is “24 hours of Good Trouble” in honor of former congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. Residents are encouraged to donate this year to Struggle of Love, Fields Foundation and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.