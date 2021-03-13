© 2021
Environment
mwnb_map.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Report Shows Wildfire Risks For Every State, County And Community

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published March 13, 2021 at 8:52 AM MST
FLICK/NPS CLIMATE CHANGE RESPONSE
/
wildfire2.jpg
Credit FLICK/NPS CLIMATE CHANGE RESPONSE
/

A new report could help you analyze wildfire risks to homes in your state, county or community.

The nonprofit Headwaters Economics put together this new resource, but it uses data from the Montana research company Pyrologix and Forest Service offices (including the Fire Sciences Lab in Missoula). You can use it to analyze risks like the percentage of homes directly or indirectly exposed to wildfire dangers in your area. It also highlights wildfire impacts to more vulnerable populations, which could have a harder time fleeing wildfires or rebuilding. 
To download that information, just go here, search for your area, and scroll down to fire risks. 
This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
