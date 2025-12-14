Denver Broncos eyeing postseason berth, possible Super Bowl run

There's an old adage in sports that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

Led by star quarterback Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are doing just that. They have won their last 10 games after a 1-2 start and are on the verge of a return trip to the NFL postseason.

The last time the Broncos were on this kind of roll, they advanced to Super Bowl 50 and won their third title in convincing fashion.

Denver currently sits atop the AFC West Division but is eyeing the top overall seed in the conference, which would give them homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

Team Reporter Elisa Hernandez said the team has far exceeded their expectations after making the postseason last year for the first time in nine years.

"What makes this team special is how they play for each other, and the way that they want to win," she said. "It's not just to get to the playoffs or win the championship, but to play for the guy next to them. That camaraderie really speaks volumes."

The Broncos have had some notable wins this season. One of them includes a road win at the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in October.

The team has also been dominant and perfect at Empower Field at Mile High with a 6-0 record.

Hernandez said having that homefield advantage is imperative, especially when the postseason arrives.

"'When you look at just how they've been able to be dominant at home, a big part of that is how much (Broncos Country) loves this team and how the team loves Broncos Country" she said. "That makes for Empower Field to be a tough place for opposing teams to play."

Denver will host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday in the first of the last regular season home games. They could lock up a postseason spot with a win. Next week, they will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars before heading to Kansas City for a Christmas Night clash with the rival Chiefs. They close out back in Denver against the Los Angeles Chargers in early January.