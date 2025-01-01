© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Haylee May

Haylee May joined CPR News in 2024 as a general assignment reporter and back-up host.

May's journalism career launched with an apprenticeship for the BBC World Service in London where she worked for BBC Minute covering news across Asia and Africa. She later worked for the CBS affiliate television station in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico as a producer and reporter before getting back to her radio roots at News Radio KKOB. She was most recently the mid-day anchor at KOA Radio here in Denver.