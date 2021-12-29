Omicron is in Colorado. State officials say vaccines are the 'best defense' as COVID-19 cases rise

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis and other health officials said that the “best defense” against the omicron variant is getting vaccinated.

The new coronavirus variant's incubation period is shorter — one to three days compared to four days on average for delta — and the virus sheds at a higher rate. In the past few weeks, omicron cases have been reported throughout Colorado.

The Weld County Health Department confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. The cases were identified in five communities: Windsor, Greeley, Evans, Dacono, and Milliken. The patients who tested positive range in age from 7 months to 78 years old.

Larimer County reported nine confirmed cases in persons ages 18 to 57 this week. Omicron was also detected in wastewater samples.

In Boulder County, COVID-19 cases were up more than 160% last week and health officials say that the demand for testing is significantly increasing.

The mask mandate for indoor settings in Denver is being extended into the new year, as cases of COVID-19 persist. The public health order will remain in effect through Feb. 3. Businesses and venues may drop mask requirements if they verify full vaccination status of patrons.

Eagle County instituted an indoor mask order last week. A mask mandate issued in October in Larimer County is still in effect.

Polis strongly suggested people avoid large gatherings for New Year's celebrations — and if at-home tests are not available, to visit the nearest community testing site.

As the new school year begins, students and teachers are able to get free KN95 masks. Polis encouraged school districts to require testing for the students to return.

Health officials stressed practicing the current COVID-19 prevention protocols — getting vaccinated, including a booster shot, and masking up in public.

The state health department will continue to monitor the presence of coronavirus variants in Colorado.