John Marshall, AP Sports Writer

Three departing members of the Mountain West Conference are suing the league, alleging it improperly withheld millions of dollars and misled them about a plan to accelerate Grand Canyon's membership. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State filed an updated lawsuit in the District Court of Denver, arguing the conference and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez willfully disregarded the league's bylaws by "intentionally and fraudulently" depriving the schools of their membership rights. The three schools are all headed to the Pac-12 after the 2025-26 school year.