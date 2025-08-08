© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Marshall, AP Sports Writer

  • The school logo of Cam the Ram is shown on the field before Colorado State hosts Oregon State in Colorado State's new, on-campus stadium in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colo.
    Sports
    3 departing members of Mountain West suing the conference for withholding millions of dollars
    John Marshall, AP Sports Writer
    Three departing members of the Mountain West Conference are suing the league, alleging it improperly withheld millions of dollars and misled them about a plan to accelerate Grand Canyon's membership. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State filed an updated lawsuit in the District Court of Denver, arguing the conference and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez willfully disregarded the league's bylaws by "intentionally and fraudulently" depriving the schools of their membership rights. The three schools are all headed to the Pac-12 after the 2025-26 school year.