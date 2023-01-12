Ken Ritter, AP

© 2023
    Aurora man faces charges after sending a clean energy message with Las Vegas solar site fire
    A Colorado dentist accused of setting a car ablaze at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy. A police report obtained Wednesday says Mohammed Reza Mesmarian denied his intention was sabotage. He told police the early Jan. 4 fire "represented moving forward in the world." The solar farm provides electricity to several Las Vegas Strip properties, but a casino official said the fire had no effect. Mesmarian remains jailed pending mental health evaluations and a Feb. 1 court date. Mesmarian lives in Aurora, Colorado, where records show he faced state dental board discipline on his practice. He filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy last October.