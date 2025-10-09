Overnight fire guts Nederland shopping center housing 19 businesses

An early morning fire tore through a shopping center in Nederland on Thursday, leveling a Boulder County sheriff’s substation and torching at least 19 businesses including a children’s nature center and a popular brewery.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out about 3:30 a.m. in the Caribou Village Shopping Center and sent flames 20 feet in the air. The fire had been “knocked down substantially” by 5:50 a.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

Among other businesses destroyed were a music shop, laundromat and a yoga studio.

Evacuation orders were also issued for multiple neighborhoods surrounding the two-story Caribou Village Shopping Center, which lies on the Peak to Peak Highway, or State Highway 119, in the center of town. Evacuation orders were lifted later Thursday morning.

The Carousel of Happiness, Train Cars Coffee and B&F Grocery are still standing. Traffic is still able to move north and southbound on the Peak to Peak Highway, the sheriff’s office said.

