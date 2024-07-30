© 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Boulder County orders evacuations near Lyons as Stone Canyon Fire burns

Published July 30, 2024 at 3:08 PM MDT
Smoke from a fire on Stone Mountain can be seen at 12:30 p.m. on July 30. The Boulder County Sheriff's Department has issued evacuation orders in the area.
Mark Duggan
/
KUNC
Smoke from a fire on Stone Mountain can be seen near Rabbit Mountain Open Space on July 30. The Boulder County Sheriff's Department has issued evacuation orders in the area.

Residents near Stone Mountain were issued a wireless emergency alert at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 after Boulder County responded to a fire near Lyons. Air resources are reported to already be at the scene.

Evacuations are being updated here and a map of the affected area is available.

Evacuation zones for both fires have merged

By Jennifer Coombes

Posted July 30, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT

https://www.nocoalert.org/zone-map

Photo slideshow: Stone Canyon Fire

Posted July 30, 2024 at 4:40 PM MDT
Wildfire smoke billows above a mountain near Lyons, Colorado.
A view of the Stone Canyon Fire from US 36 and Hygiene Road, about two miles south of Lyons, Colorado, in a photo taken on July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC
Wildfire smoke billows in the distance as a truck idles in a field in the foreground.
Crews with the Cemex concrete plant watch the Stone Canyon Fire burning north of Lyons, Colorado, in a photo taken on July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC
A smoke plume rises behind the town of Lyons, with fire trucks from the town's fire department are seen in the foreground.
A plume of smoke from the Stone Canyon Fire rises behind the Lyons Fire Department station in a photo from July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC
A smoke plume rises behind the town of Lyons, with a restaurant in the foreground.
A plume of smoke from the Stone Canyon Fire rises behind a restaurant in downtown Lyons, in a photo from July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC
Wildfire smoke pours off of a mountainside with brown grass in the foreground.
The Stone Canyon Fire burns north of Lyons, Colorado in a photo taken from near Rabbit Mountain Open Space on July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC
Plumes from both the Stone Mountain Canyon Fire and the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen from near Rabbit Mountain Open Space on July 30, 2024.
Plumes from both the Stone Mountain Canyon Fire and the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen from near Rabbit Mountain Open Space on July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC
A fire truck drives by as wildfire smoke is visible in the distance.
A fire truck makes its way down the Rabbit Mountain Open Space road in Boulder County. Smoke from the Stone Canyon Fire is seen in the background. Photo taken July 30, 2024.
Mark Duggan / KUNC

Aircraft are on the scene

By Jennifer Coombes

Posted July 30, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT

Mandatory evacuations for Blue Mountain and Spring Valley areas

Posted July 30, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT

Immediate mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the Blue Mountain and Spring Valley area north of Lyons.

For updates, text SCFIRE to 888777. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office asks for people to avoid the area

Posted July 30, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT

Aerial video of Stone Canyon Fire

Posted July 30, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT

Current live view of the fire

By Jennifer Coombes

Posted July 30, 2024 at 3:22 PM MDT

Current view of the fire via AlertWest: https://alertwest.live/cam-console/8613

Latest evacuations and road closures

By Jennifer Coombes

Posted July 30, 2024 at 3:16 PM MDT

Evacuated Areas

BC-40F, BC-40G, BC-40H, BC-40J, LAU-40D, LAU-40E (See map.)

An evacuation point has opened at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in the Exhibit Building. Animals of all sizes can also be brought to the fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. For more information, including maps, please visit: www.boulderodm.gov

Road Closures

  • Eagle Canyon Road between Stone Canyon Drive and Steamboat Valley Road
  • Lewis Lane from Eagle Ridge Road
  • Stone Canyon Drive from Highway 36For more information, including maps, please visit: www.boulderodm.gov