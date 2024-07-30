LIVE UPDATES
Boulder County orders evacuations near Lyons as Stone Canyon Fire burns
Residents near Stone Mountain were issued a wireless emergency alert at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 after Boulder County responded to a fire near Lyons. Air resources are reported to already be at the scene.
Evacuations are being updated here and a map of the affected area is available.
Evacuation zones for both fires have merged
Photo slideshow: Stone Canyon Fire
Aircraft are on the scene
Mandatory evacuations for Blue Mountain and Spring Valley areas
Immediate mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the Blue Mountain and Spring Valley area north of Lyons.
For updates, text SCFIRE to 888777. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.
Boulder County Sheriff's Office asks for people to avoid the area
#BoulderCounty #StoneCanyon #Lyons— RQ Skye (@rqskye) July 30, 2024
🔥 Pls avoid the area. https://t.co/zgiV0j3h3x
Aerial video of Stone Canyon Fire
Here is some aerial video from #AirTracker7 of the Stone Canyon fire north of Lyons in #BoulderCounty. Evacuation orders are in place now. #Denver7 #StoneCanyonFire— James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) July 30, 2024
More info:https://t.co/vIM5D6JtHP pic.twitter.com/Iby578tLE2
Current live view of the fire
Current view of the fire via AlertWest: https://alertwest.live/cam-console/8613
Latest evacuations and road closures
Evacuated Areas
BC-40F, BC-40G, BC-40H, BC-40J, LAU-40D, LAU-40E (See map.)
An evacuation point has opened at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in the Exhibit Building. Animals of all sizes can also be brought to the fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. For more information, including maps, please visit: www.boulderodm.gov
Road Closures
- Eagle Canyon Road between Stone Canyon Drive and Steamboat Valley Road
- Lewis Lane from Eagle Ridge Road
- Stone Canyon Drive from Highway 36For more information, including maps, please visit: www.boulderodm.gov