© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NCAR Fire burning in South Boulder forces evacuations

KUNC | By Samantha Coetzee,
Jackie Hai
Published March 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT
1 of 2  — ncar_fire_ron_bostwick_20220326.JPG
The NCAR Fire burning in South Boulder on the afternoon of March 26, 2022.
Ron Bostwick
2 of 2  — ncar_fire_boulder_police_20220326.jfif
A photo of the NCAR Fire shared by the Boulder Police Department on March 26, 2022.
Boulder Police Department

This is a developing story.

A fire is currently burning in South Boulder near Table Mesa Dr.

The fast-moving blaze, which officials are calling the NCAR Fire, started Saturday afternoon in the open space near the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The University of Colorado Boulder South campus has been ordered to evacuate, as well as the Table Mesa and Martin Acres neighborhoods. Eldorado Canyon State Park and other recreating areas near the fire are closed.

Areas west of Hwy. 93, north of Eldorado Canyon State Park, east of Walker Ranch Open Space and south of Greenbriar Boulevard are under pre-evacuation notices.

About 1,200 contacts have received evacuation notifications. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent out to all cell phones within a 1/4-mile radius of the fire.

The East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive is now open as an evacuation point for evacuees and household pets.

Updates are being posted on the Boulder OEM website and the Boulder Police Department's Twitter account.

Tags

News BoulderWildfires
Samantha Coetzee
As a host and reporter at KUNC, I have the privilege of delivering you the news in two ways — from behind the mic and behind the scenes. In addition to hosting Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition when necessary, I’ll report on pressing news of the day and arts and culture on the Front Range.
See stories by Samantha Coetzee
Jackie Hai
As KUNC's digital managing editor, I shape the online presence and visual presentation of our news coverage. I make our content accessible across various platforms, including the web, podcasts and social media, create data visualizations and take and edit photos and videos.
See stories by Jackie Hai