Yadira Caraveo poised to win in Colorado's 8th District

Democrat Yadira Caraveo is poised for victory in a very close race to represent Northern Colorado’s brand-new 8th Congressional District.

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer called Caraveo to concede Wednesday evening, despite the latest count showing Caraveo leading by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Caraveo said she's confident ballots being counted in Adams County, where she has been performing the best in returns, will ensure her victory.

The Associated Press had not called the race as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Caraveo is a pediatrician and state lawmaker from Thornton who would become the state’s first Latina in Congress.

Her victory also guarantees there will be more Colorado Democrats than Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I’m honored to receive the support of our community, filled with families just like my own," Caraveo said Wednesday.

Caraveo's district includes the highest proportion of Latino voters of any district in Colorado.

The competitive race largely focused on economic issues and the candidates’ differences regarding oil and gas regulations.

They also clashed over abortion, with Caraveo vowing to protect access to it.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our team and our campaign,” Kirkmeyer said in a statement on Wednesday.

As a state lawmaker, Caraveo was a prime sponsor of a law giving local governments more power to regulate the oil and gas industry.

She has several goals in Congress, including lowering health care costs, addressing the high cost of housing and combating climate change.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

