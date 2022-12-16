With a state-approved plan in hand, Weld County is ready for pending opioid settlement funds

In August 2021, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office announced settlements with major opioid drug makers and sellers.

Defendants in that initial settlement included Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health.

These companies and others have been ordered to tighten their distribution policies and pay damages to the state totaling an estimated $520 million so far.

Weld County is poised to receive about $1.2 million in the coming weeks, and the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council has approved its plans for using the funds.

Joining us to talk about that is Eric Aakko.

He’s a Director with the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment and is also the chair of the Weld County Regional Opioid Council.

