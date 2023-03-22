Two staff members shot at East High School, suspect is at large

The Denver Police Department received a 911 call Wednesday morning reporting two administrators at East High School had been shot by a student armed with a handgun.

According to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, one of the staff members is alert at the hospital and has given details to police. The other staff member is presently undergoing emergency surgery. Both victims are deans at the school and were performing a routine safety and security check with the student suspect when the shooting happened. The suspect fled the scene and is presently being searched for by police.

During a press conference, Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas said staff were conducting a weapons search of the suspect, who has a safety plan in place, when the shooting occurred. Front office administrators searched the suspect for weapons on a regular basis but no weapon had ever been found before nor had the suspect ever been expelled from school. When a handgun was discovered on the suspect Wednesday, the suspect is alleged to have shot both faculty members before running from the school.

Thomas declined to provide details about the suspect's safety plan or why it was in place.

The two injured staff members received treatment for their wounds almost instantly because paramedics were at the school treating another student who had had an allergic reaction earlier in the day.

ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YkosOOOjmS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

Denver Police are asking the public to report any sightings of the suspect. The suspect is a minor and is described as an African American male with an afro who was wearing a hoodie with an astronaut on it.

This comes less than a month after the shooting death of an East High School student, Luis Garcia, outside the school. The school board previously voted to get rid of student resource officers in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020.

Robyn Vincent / KUNC After securing the perimeter with police tape, officials walked the grounds and held a press conference at East High School where a student shot two school administrators on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



According to Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero, the district administration plans to place two armed officers in the school for the remainder of the school year.

East High School will be closed for the remainder of the week following Wednesday's shooting. As a part of the school evacuation plan, parents were instructed to pick up students from a designated location once police deemed the premises secure Wednesday. Students who drive cars were escorted to their cars and students who use buses were held until their buses could arrive.

Mayor Hancock released an official statement after the press conference calling for more common sense gun laws.