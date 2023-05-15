© 2023
The private lives of raptors: Grand Lake osprey cam livestreams from inside the nest

KUNC | By Rae Solomon
Published May 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT
osprey cam.jpg
Grand Lake Osprey Cam
/
The Grand Lake ospreys watch over their egg from their nest on May 15, 2023. The image was captured via livestream.

A pair of Ospreys who nest in Grand Lake has already laid their first egg of the spring. The new arrival was caught on the Grand Lake Osprey Cam late last week. The couple usually lays about 3 eggs each year, and they’ll hatch in a little less than 2 months to hatch.

Grand Lake resident and Headwaters Trails volunteer Kent Roorda set up the livestreaming camera several years ago. Every spring, the same mating couple return to the nest to lay their eggs and raise their fledglings.

Osprey enthusiasts can follow along on the livestream here.

Rae Solomon
I am the Rural and Small Communities Reporter at KUNC. That means my focus is building relationships and telling stories from under-covered pockets of Colorado.
See stories by Rae Solomon
