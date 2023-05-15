The private lives of raptors: Grand Lake osprey cam livestreams from inside the nest

A pair of Ospreys who nest in Grand Lake has already laid their first egg of the spring. The new arrival was caught on the Grand Lake Osprey Cam late last week. The couple usually lays about 3 eggs each year, and they’ll hatch in a little less than 2 months to hatch.

Grand Lake resident and Headwaters Trails volunteer Kent Roorda set up the livestreaming camera several years ago. Every spring, the same mating couple return to the nest to lay their eggs and raise their fledglings.

Osprey enthusiasts can follow along on the livestream here.

