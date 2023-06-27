News brief with The Colorado Sun: Amid outbreak, officials urge mpox vaccination for at-risk groups

Each week, we talk with our colleagues at The Colorado Sun about the stories they’re following. This time, we have John Ingold, a co-founder of The Colorado Sun who covers health care.

There’s a new vaccination campaign underway in Colorado - not for COVID-19 but for mpox, the virus formerly known as monkeypox.

Ingold said last summer saw an mpox outbreak across Colorado and the rest of the country, but cases tapered down later in the year. Now, he said, the state has confirmed four cases in the last two months.

“Compared to last year, when we had over 400 cases, it's really not a huge number right now," Ingold told KUNC. “But state and local health officials really want to make sure they're getting ahead of this so that we don't see another surge coming this summer.”

Mpox is spread primarily by skin-to-skin and other close interpersonal contact, such as during unprotected sexual activity. It can also be spread through things like infected bedding and linens. Ingold said it produces flu-like symptoms and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.