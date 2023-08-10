News brief with The Colorado Sun: Record-breaking lobbying costs and a rise in water-related deaths

Each week, we talk with our colleagues at The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. This time, editor David Krause joined us to discuss spending on lobbyists at the State Capitol and the recent uptick in water-related deaths in Colorado.

The Colorado Sun did an analysis of spending on lobbyists this year at the State Capitol and found a record $51 million spent.

Krause told KUNC that this year - like many years in the past – Xcel Energy was the biggest spender. The company spent $510,000, employing eight lobbyists to follow 35 bills during the January-to-May legislative session.

But for those wondering where that money comes from, it's not from bills paid by Xcel's customers.

“That money has to come from shareholder funds,” Krause said.

In second place for lobbyist spending, biotech company Sage Therapeutics paid $361,000 to four lobbyists who watched mental health-related bills.

The Colorado Sun also had a story this week on a rise in deaths on Colorado's rivers.

“We had that big snowpack this year,” Krause said. “It was slow to melt and a lot of people got out on the river. And unfortunately, that calculates to a lot of deaths.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) keeps count of water-related deaths. Last year there were 42 deaths, including fatalities on lakes. So far this year, CPW has counted 26 confirmed deaths and four unconfirmed deaths.

“Unfortunately, a large number of those fatalities are people who are not wearing life jackets,” Krause said. “The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area has responded to 112 incidents they consider rescues. And so we're just seeing a lot more people out on the water, and unfortunately, a lot more incidents going on resulting in deaths.”

