© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News brief with Boulder Reporting Lab: Homelessness is in the spotlight this election season

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published September 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT
A person with an orange cap sits in a grassy field dotted with small yellow flowers surrounded by personal items and with a metal luggage carrier stationed beside them. A dark metal statue is visible on the field in the background with a residential road with two cars driving it in the distance.
John Herrick
/
Boulder Reporting Lab
Homelessness in Boulder County is rising, according to a recent point-in-time count.

Boulder Reporting Lab Senior Reporter John Herrick joined us this week to talk about how homelessness is taking center stage in local politics.

Herrick told KUNC Boulder County is seeing more unhoused residents in recent years.

“This is due to a number of issues, primarily the cost of housing, and more specifically, the shortage of affordable housing and housing vouchers,” Herrick said.

Officials say they’re seeing fentanyl overdoses among unhoused people on a regular basis. Methamphetamine use is also commonplace.

“Sometimes people use that as just a means of survival so that they can stay awake for their own safety, and of course all these challenges are compounded by mental illness.” Herrick said, “With this context in mind, I think there's many residents in Boulder who want the city to do more, and some residents have actually proposed a ballot measure.”

The Safe Zone 4 Kids measure would require the city to prioritize the removal of homeless encampments downtown and near schools, sidewalks and multi-use paths.

Five city council seats and the mayor's office are up for grabs in this election. Candidates are mostly split into two factions. Some see a solution in cracking down on encampments and drug dealers. Others don’t approve of the city's camping ban and want to instead offer more city-sanctioned safe outdoor spaces and better access to mental health treatment.

“We need more drug addiction treatment and certainly need more affordable housing, but how to pay for it is an open question,” Herrick told KUNC. “And generally, if you're going to ramp up enforcement of the city's camping ban, that leaves less money for other programs.”

Tags
News Boulder Reporting LabHomelessnessBoulder County
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
Related Content
Load More