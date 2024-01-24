Colorado polling shows bipartisan support for law to regulate social media companies

New polling from Healthier Colorado shows voters think social media is harmful to young people. A majority of the poll's respondents would support a law regulating social media companies and platforms.

This poll follows a recent report by the U.S. Surgeon General that acknowledged social media could offer some benefits, like space for self expression and connection with others who share similar identities. But the report also pointed to mounting evidence about the harms of social media, including a recent study that found teens who spend more than three hours a day on social media are at twice the risk for depression and anxiety.

As in the rest of the country, Colorado kids are struggling with high levels of depression, anxiety and thoughts of self-harm. According to state data, nearly two in five teens have reported persistent sadness. Eight out of 10 of the adults polled by Healthier Colorado believe social media is playing a role.

“Social media is linked to instances of self harm, sleep deprivation, performance issues at school, bullying, exposure to hate-filled content and suicide,” Jake Williams, Healthier Colorado CEO, said during a briefing on the poll results.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has taken legal action on the issue, joining a nationwide investigation into TikTok’s impact on youth mental health and suing Meta last year, alleging the company has knowingly harmed young people.

At the legislative level, the survey indicates bipartisan support for a law to regulate social media companies, with 60% of respondents in favor.

“I would also point out Republicans, too, that are obviously very uncomfortable with additional regulations of any kind. Half of them agree, in this instance, that yeah, the state should pass a law,” David Flaherty, CEO of Magellan Strategies, one of the polling firms, said.

Legislation to address these concerns is in the works, according to Healthier Colorado, and would include educational materials and in-app warnings about the mental health impacts of social media.

