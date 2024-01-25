© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

40% of young Coloradans can't afford their rent according to The Colorado Sun report

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published January 25, 2024 at 1:52 PM MST
Daniel Rogers and Shaylan Wilson stand outside their one-bedroom apartment Dec. 14 in Pueblo.
Erica Breunlin
/
The Colorado Sun
Daniel Rogers and Shaylan Wilson stand outside their one-bedroom apartment Dec. 14 in Pueblo. The young couple struggles to afford rent — about $1,200 per month — and each balance multiple jobs to try to make ends meet while also pursuing degrees at Colorado State University Pueblo.

The Colorado Sun has spent months investigating the effects of inflation on Colorado living, and lately it’s turned its focus to the impact on young people. Editor Lance Benzel joined KUNC’s Nikole Robnisn Carroll to unpack that.

The latest installment of The Sun’s High Cost Of Colorado series looks at the way young Coloradans are being squeezed by rising costs of living - in particular, housing costs.

“We talked to a Pueblo woman, Shaylan Wilson, who said that she and her boyfriend spend much of their monthly income on their $1,200 rent,”Benzel told KUNC. “That makes it hard to save for a long list of other living expenses - utilities, credit card payments, car insurance, health insurance, medical appointments, and so on. It has limited Shaylan’s opportunities to pursue higher education because she simply couldn't afford tuition.”

The couple pinches pennies and receives help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (commonly referred to as Food Stamps). Wilson's boyfriend's grandmother also sometimes helps them out. They’re not alone.

“A poll discussed in our story found that 40% of young people statewide pay rent they can't afford, which means that it takes up 30% or more of their income,” Benzel said. “In El Paso County, 52% of young renters pay unaffordable rent and the number is even higher in Boulder County - it's 60%.”

“(The price hikes) started with the (COVID-19) pandemic, which delivered a jolt to housing prices and left families struggling all over the state and country,” Benzel said. “People were moving to Colorado in high numbers during the pandemic. That was a phenomenon driven by work-from-home policies that freed up people to move.”

The expiration of pandemic-era eviction protections have not helped matters.

“Since 2020, rents have increased in Colorado as much as 30%,” Benzel told KUNC. “So there's a lot of young people here who feel stymied by the housing situation and may even be looking elsewhere. That has led to long term concerns about communities maintaining their vibrancy.”
Tags
News The Colorado SunHousing Market
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
Related Content
Load More