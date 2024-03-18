© 2024
Colorado's first Buc-ee's is officially open. What did you think?

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published March 18, 2024 at 4:22 PM MDT
People stand around a large circular countertop with food for sale on it and workers behind the counter preparing food.
1 of 4  — 20240318_114713.jpg
Buc-ee's customers look on as employees prepare barbecue sandwiches at the new store on March 18, 2024
Nikole Robinson Carroll, KUNC
A crowd of people walk around in a large store.
2 of 4  — 20240318_115326.jpg
Visitors mill around Colorado's first location of the Buc-ee's gas station on opening day at the Interstate 25 Johnstown exit, March 18, 2024.
Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC
A large storefront reads "Buc-ee's" with a smiling cartoon beaver logo above.
3 of 4  — 20240318_113953.jpg
Colorado's first Buc-ee's store opened at the I-25 Johnstown exit on March 18, 2024. The crowds were so large, overflow traffic spilled onto the street and other businesses' parking lots.
Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC
The back of a white van with a rectangular yellow and blue bumper sticker with an image of a vintage red car and the words "Gone to Buc-ee's."
4 of 4  — 20240318_121151.jpg
A vehicle sports a Buc-ee's themed bumper sticker on opening day of Colorado's first Buc-ee's store, at the I-25 Johnstown exit on March 18, 2024.
Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC

Colorado opened its first Buc-ee’s store today at the Interstate 25 Johnstown exit, and the chain’s fabled fan base did not disappoint.

Tanner Correy and Rayce Hinds, clad in adult size Buc-ee's onesies, were among the enthusiastic throng after the 11a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Me and my group were here at, like, 6 in the morning when it opened," Correy said

"I just love Buc-ee’s," added Hinds. "Buc-ee’s is amazing."

The new store has hired at least 150 people so far. It covers 74,000 square feet and has 116 gas pumps.

On opening day, overflow traffic spilled onto the street and other businesses' parking lots.

"It's really cool to have such a, you know, icon in our own state," Correy told KUNC. "It's a really cool place in general with a lot of history behind it."

KUNC wants to know what you think of Buc-ee’s. Please take a few minutes to answer some questions, and we’ll report back on what we find out.

Remaking America is a two-year reporting project that provides a platform for communication, comprehension, and change. We teamed up with some of the best public radio newsrooms in the country to help us understand the ways our democracy is — and is not — working for all of us. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
