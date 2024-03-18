Colorado's first Buc-ee's is officially open. What did you think?

Colorado opened its first Buc-ee’s store today at the Interstate 25 Johnstown exit, and the chain’s fabled fan base did not disappoint.

Tanner Correy and Rayce Hinds, clad in adult size Buc-ee's onesies, were among the enthusiastic throng after the 11a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Me and my group were here at, like, 6 in the morning when it opened," Correy said

"I just love Buc-ee’s," added Hinds. "Buc-ee’s is amazing."

The new store has hired at least 150 people so far. It covers 74,000 square feet and has 116 gas pumps.

On opening day, overflow traffic spilled onto the street and other businesses' parking lots.

"It's really cool to have such a, you know, icon in our own state," Correy told KUNC. "It's a really cool place in general with a lot of history behind it."

