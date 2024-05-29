Fort Collins resident shares proposal to save Poudre School District from shuttering schools

There’s a debate in Fort Collins over whether a tax increase could keep Poudre School District from closing schools.

Resident Jeff Lindquist, who also served as the chief financial officer for a suburban Denver school district, thinks so. Lindquist first pitched the idea to the PSD Board of Education in April, saying it would cost the average homeowner around $6 a month.

The district said it would have to ask voters about that proposal at the ballot box in November.

The Coloradoan Education Reporter Kelly Lyell joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to talk more about the idea, and how the district has responded.

"(Lindquist's) argument was basically that rather than assume that we don't have the money or that voters don't want their tax money spent to keep lower enrollment schools open, that we should put it to a vote and that the school board should get it on the ballot and ask voters for that money," Lyell said.

Earlier this month, the board decided to scrap any closures and consolidations for the 2025-2026 school year. Lyell said he thinks that decision could open up the possibility for the district to consider Lindquist's idea.

"I think they do want to ask voters, and not maybe for a long term solution," said Lyell. "If nothing else, at least a stopgap to give them more time to be a little bit more deliberate, get way more input, way more data and see if the enrollments maybe aren't dropping as fast as we thought—or they're dropping faster."

Lyell also said if the school district did decide to pursue a ballot measure to raise taxes and secure more funding, they could have it just in time for the November election.