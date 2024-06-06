Greeley neighborhood to benefit from new affordable housing project

A Greeley-based company that uses state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to build homes has partnered with Habitat for Humanity on a new affordable housing project.

Hope Springs is Habitat's largest development in the West and a test of Alquist 3D's ambitious plans for Weld County.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

The Colorado Sun Editor David Krause spoke with KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. about how the neighborhood could benefit from this partnership.

Krause said the idea of selecting Greeley for the project came from Alquist 3D's original founder, Zack Mannheimer.

"Back in the fall, Alquist was looking to move and they got about $4 million in incentives from the state and the city of Greeley," said Krause. "That contributed to them picking Colorado and Greeley over six other locations in six other states. (Mannheimer) said Greeley was really becoming an epicenter of this 3D printing, because it's the only place that will have production of 3D homes, and infrastructure, assembling of 3D robots and the creation of new materials."

Krause also touched on what makes the 3D technology so unique.

"The biggest piece is that they can make an average home of about 1,500 square feet in less than two hours," said Krause. "Windows and doors, of course, can be added later. We're talking about the framing and all that. And that's really going to help drop labor costs. The other unique thing about these houses is that they'll have lower overall utility bills because the walls are thermally broken, so energy use is significantly lower and the homes are more sustainable."

Habitat for Humanity is planning to build 174 houses at the outset with public and private support. That includes some that are 3D-printed by Alquist 3D. The plan is to construct an additional 320 housing units, which will become apartments.

Krause added that Aims Community College will also have a role in the project, as they worked with Alquist 3D to create a training course for future workers. The course starts in July with a tuition fee of $250. Students will earn a certificate upon completing the program.

