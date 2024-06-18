State Representative Lauren Boebert aiming to win 4th Congressional District with huge fundraising campaign

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert vastly outraised her five Republican opponents in the 4th Congressional District in the two months leading up to the June 25 primary while spending heavily on TV and mailers to reach voters, campaign finance reports filed last Thursday reveal.

The $334,000 Boebert raised from April 1 to June 5 lagged the $624,000 she raised during the lead up to the primary in 2022. But the money was still enough to eclipse the $178,000 brought in by her five GOP competitors combined this year, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

The reports, the last ones before the primary, are another indication that Boebert is likely to dominate on June 25. Her Republican opponents have failed to gain financial and political traction in the race, and there is little time to reverse that trend with Coloradans already casting ballots.

“Despite being the target of daily attacks from five other candidates, we have the resources to make a strong final push towards a hard-earned victory on June 25,” Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, said in a written statement.

The outcome of the 4th District primary will likely determine who wins in November, too, given how favorable the district is to the GOP.

Boebert currently represents the 3rd Congressional District, based on the western half of Colorado. She switched her reelection bid late last year to the 4th District, which is on the eastern side of the state, to improve her chances of securing another term in Congress after Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck announced in November that he was retiring.

The congresswoman won her 3rd District reelection bid in 2022 by just 546 votes.

Boebert significantly outspent her opponents on voter outreach from April 1 to June 5 at more than $632,000, including $390,000 on TV ads and mailers. The amount Boebert spent on ads alone was more than the $387,000 spent combined by the five other Republican candidates in the race.

And Boebert still had more than $681,000 in cash in her campaign’s bank account on June 5.

Here’s a look at how much money Boebert’s opponents raised and spent from April 1 to June 5:

Deborah Flora, a conservative commentator, raised $70,000 during the most recent reporting period — the highest amount among Boebert’s opponents — and spent $119,000, mostly on campaign consulting. She entered the final weeks before Election Day with $118,000 in her campaign’s account.



State Rep. Mike Lynch raised $54,000 and had $3,700 in cash left in his campaign’s account after spending $53,000 on TV advertising.



Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, a former state senator, raised $44,000 and spent $176,000, mostly on advertising and consulting. He had $92,000 left in the bank.



State Rep. Richard Holtorf raised $10,000 and spent $37,000, mostly on digital advertising. The campaign had $71,000 in cash.



Businessman Peter Yu raised only $225 and spent only $2,200, but had $272,000 in cash left in the final weeks of the primary campaign. That was more than enough to repay the $250,000 in personal funds he loaned to his campaign.

The 4th District’s population is centered in Douglas County and Loveland, but includes the entire Eastern Plains. It’s the safest Republican district of Colorado’s eight U.S. House seats. Buck won his last two elections by a whopping 23 percentage points.

Conservative talk radio host Deborah Flora at a debate on Feb. 12, 2024, in Douglas County for Republican candidates in the 4th Congressional District. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun) Three Democrats are vying to challenge the winner of the Republican primary in the 4th District. All of them are using Boebert’s candidacy — and the national Democratic frustration with the congresswoman — as a way to raise big sums despite their slim odds in November.

Here’s what they raised and spent from April 1 to June 5:



Veteran Ike McCorkle, who lost to Buck in the last two cycles, raised nearly $465,000, spent $459,000 and had $163,000 in cash on June 5.



Trisha Calvarese, a former speechwriter and Democratic congressional staffer, raised nearly $99,000, spent about $80,000 and had $53,000 in cash. She owed $51,000 to consultants.



Engineer and addiction recovery advocate John Padora raised $56,000, spent $62,000 and had $42,000 on June 5.

National Republican and Democratic groups are thus far ignoring the contest because it’s presumed that the GOP nominee will win in November.

Also on June 25, voters in the 4th District will cast ballots in a special election to determine who serves out the rest of Buck’s term — which ends in early January — after he resigned in March.

Calvarese is running in that race against former Parker mayor Greg Lopez, a Republican, and two third-party candidates.

Lopez raised $40,000 and spent $26,000 from April 1 through June 5.

National partisan groups have totally ignored the special election in yet another indication that Republicans are expected to hold the seat.