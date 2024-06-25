Lauren Boebert, Gabe Evans decisively win Northern Colorado Congressional primaries

Two major Northern Colorado Republican primaries were decided soon after polls closed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, with Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans winning strong majorities in the Fourth and Eighth Congressional Districts.

Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s Western Slope-based Third District, held a significant lead within less than 30 minutes, prompting the Associated Press to officially call the race in her favor.

“We need President Trump back in the White House, we need to take the Senate and we need to keep the House,” Boebert said after she claimed victory Tuesday night. “I want limited government. I want fiscal responsibility. I want to shut the dang border down. And I want to put our children first and their safety and make sure that we have prosperous lives all throughout our country.”

Boebert watched the results roll in alongside several dozen close supporters in a Windsor restaurant built inside of a converted grain silo, the sun setting over the Rocky Mountains in the distance.

“She stands for what this country was founded on, which is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in its truest form,” Windsor resident Katie Monroe said at the gathering. “She is for our kids and bringing up a nation of kids that is not swayed by other ideals. She stands for truth and the truth of the word of God, and that’s why I voted for her.”

Boebert won against five locals, Richard Holtorf, Mike Lynch, Deborah Flora, Jerry Sonnenberg and Peter Yu, despite being a newcomer to the Fourth District and coming off of several personal scandals that became public over the last two years. The easy win also all but secures her victory in the general election. The Fourth District leans heavily Republican, and, as the Republican nominee, Boebert will likely win in November.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Several dozen supporters watch Fox News at Lauren Boebert's primary election night gathering in Windsor. The Associated Press called the race for her within a half hour of polls closing.

In the Fourth District Democratic primary, early results showed Trisha Calvarese in first place with a five-point lead over Ike McCorkle.

Meanwhile, Fourth District voters also weighed in on a simultaneous special election to fill the remainder of former Congressman Ken Buck’s legislative term after he resigned in March. Republican Greg Lopez promptly won a majority of the special election vote after polls closed and will represent the district until January.

The Eighth Congressional District primary was also called by the Associated Press within minutes of polls closing in favor of current state Rep Gabe Evans. Early results gave Evans more than two-thirds of the vote over opponent Janak Joshi. The win lines up a November general election contest between incumbent, first-term Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo and Evans, a conservative former police officer.

Outside of Northern Colorado, two other high-profile Republican primaries wrapped up Tuesday night.

In the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary, State GOP Chairman Dave Williams lost to Jeff Crank by a significant margin. Williams has faced backlash from members of his own party for recent anti-LGBTQ messaging and concerns over his use of state party resources.

In the Third Congressional District, which is currently represented by Lauren Boebert, The Associated Press called the six-person Republican primary race for Jeff Crank.

Up-to-date election results are available to the public on the Secretary of State’s website.

