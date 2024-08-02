The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

July 29 - August 2, 2024

A fiery week on the Front Range

Three fires burning in Larimer, Boulder, and Jefferson counties have killed one person and destroyed at least 24 structures.

The Alexander Mountain Fire west of Loveland started on Monday. As of midday Friday, it had burned over 9,000 acres. Federal, regional, and state resources are continuing to amass to fight the fire. It’s just 5% contained, with multiple evacuations still in place.

The Stone Canyon Fire in Boulder County started Tuesday afternoon. It briefly threatened the town of Lyons but has since seen some containment. Evacuation orders have been lifted in several areas. The cause of the fire is being investigated by federal officials.

The Quarry Fire southwest of Denver started on Wednesday and has burned several hundred acres. Hundreds of people remain evacuated. Officials say rough terrain makes fighting the fire especially difficult and could stretch operations for weeks. Colorado’s Congressional delegation is asking for additional federal supporton the fire.

All three fires are believed to be human caused.

A fourth fire - the Lake Shore Fire near Carter Lake, which also started Wednesday, is now fully contained after burning seven acres.

Several evacuation orders are still in effect, and smoke has prompted officials to issue air quality advisories for most of the week.

The weather could help firefighters over the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the Front Range.

Casey’s Pond closure will force out some

Some residents of the Casey’s Pond senior living community in Steamboat Springs have to find a new home. The Steamboat Pilot reports the organization overseeing the management of the property told residents and caregivers of the Doak Walker Neighborhood this week that the skilled nursing care unit will close in 90 days.

Last week several community groups requested a 12-week extension to raise 20 million dollars to buy the senior living community. They also asked the property manager to delay closing any part of the campus. A court-appointed non-profit organization is managing Casey’s Pond and its sale after the property was put in receivership in June.

Denver Stadium District in limbo

Efforts to transform the area around Empower Field into a mixed-use neighborhood and entertainment district appear to be on hold for the foreseeable future.

The Stadium District Master Plan, adopted by Denver in 2019, was developed to generate revenue for stadium renovations and attract more people to the area.

The Denver Post reports that the Broncos franchise hadn’t discussed the plan with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District since 2022, when the Walter-Penner ownership group purchased the team. The Broncos say they’re still looking at all the options. City officials say there are no updates on the plan.

Artist Tokio Ueyama exhibit at DAM features art from Amache

Denver Art Museum Works from The Life And Art Of Tokio Ueyama.

The Denver Art Museum just opened an exhibit on the life and art of Tokio Ueyama. Some of his works depict scenes of Amache, a World War Two Japanese-American incarceration camp in Colorado. Ueyama had a distinguished art career and traveled all over the world in his early years.

When he was forcibly relocated to Amache, he continued painting and shared his expertise. He taught weekly art classes to around 150 students.

The exhibit features 40 works, including portraits of some of Ueyama’s students at Amache, rocks he found and polished at the camp, and landscapes from Amache and beyond. It’s open through May 2025.

A big cat hunting ban on the November ballot

moodboard / Adobe Stock A mountain lion.

Coloradans will decide in November whether to ban mountain lion, bobcat and lynx hunting. The Secretary of State’s office announced this week supporters of Proposition 91 submitted enough signatures to get it on the ballot.

If approved, the measure would make it a class one misdemeanor to kill, wound, pursue, trap or shoot at the animals. It also includes exceptions for self-defense and livestock protection.

Greeley’s homeless shelter is closed until November

People who have been spending their nights at the homeless shelter in Greeley will need to find a new place to sleep. The 60-bed overnight shelter usually operates from November to April.

But the City of Greeley gave the United Way of Weld County enough funding to keep it open through July. The Greeley Tribune reports the shelter was unable to secure additional funding to continue operating through the fall. The shelter will reopen in November.

A Fort Collins teen rides away with victory

Fourteen-year-old Joe Zukowski of Fort Collins took gold this month in junior road racing championships in Augusta, Georgia. He beat out about 40 elite riders in his division.

The Coloradoan reports it’s Zukowski's first national race win. He's been riding since a young age and has been heavily involved in the local cycling community.

