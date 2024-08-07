Larimer County mental health provider lays off 75 employees

SummitStone Health Partners, Larimer County’s largest safety-net behavioral health provider, laid off 10 percent of its workers last week. They serve some of the county's most vulnerable residents, including low-income families on Medicaid and the uninsured.

In an email to KUNC, SummitStone’s CEO, Michael Allen called this “necessary” due to a significant disenrollment in Medicaid in the county and a change in Medicaid’s reimbursement structure. On top of that, the number of uninsured people needing uninsured services from SummitStone has climbed. The result? Less Medicaid reimbursement coming in and the level of uncompensated care going up, creating financial challenges.

The 75 discharged employees were notified last Thursday morning, many during in-person meetings.

“I started crying. There was no way to emotionally prepare for that,” Anne Avonlee, a former clinician and Forensics Program Manager said. “So we asked about severance, and they said that they weren't able to do that.”

Avonlee, at 32-years old, says that she so enjoyed helping people through her work with the county’s Wellness Court and Recovery Court programs that she hoped to stay at SummitStone until retirement. Now, she’s worrying about mortgage payments.

“I'm a little nervous about jumping in with another business,” Avonlee said. “I don't know if I have the mental energy right now to start a private practice or if that's what I want to do.

SummitStone Health Partners provides a variety of mental health and addiction services at its Larimer County facilities, serving more than 10,000 people each year, many of whom are Medicaid clients. In December, SummitStone opened its Acute Care Facility, a first-of-its kind crisis center in Fort Collins, presented as an option for struggling residents instead of going to the hospital or being taken to jail.

Robert Welborn, a SummitStone Behavioral Health Consultant who was also laid off, notes that the organization is involved in many parts of life in Larimer County through partnerships within the judicial system, school systems and homeless services.

“So I think we're going to see ripples of all of them kind of navigating this new change of maybe losing some partnerships, losing some staff, an influx of clients who have to shift services,” Welborn said.

CEO Michael Allen wrote in an email that he does not expect service disruptions at the Acute Care Facility in Fort Collins but noted more generally that there will be “some delays and interim care plans.”

“The concern comes back to client abandonment,” Avonlee said. “There’s clients who say ‘Ugh, I have a new therapist.’ Even when there is a smooth transition. ‘Ugh, I have to get another therapist. I have to tell my trauma history again. Some of these clients don't have the choice to go somewhere else for services.”

The need for care in Northern Colorado is significant. Data from a 2022 survey shows that nearly a quarter of adults in Larimer County said someone in their household had recently received mental health treatment. An additional 12% reported needing care but not getting it.

