The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

August 19-23, 2024

Each week KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Kroger vs. the FTC

Kroger is suing the Federal Trade Commission for trying to block the grocery giant's proposed merger with Albertsons. The company filed the lawsuit Monday in US District Court. Kroger argues the federal review of the merger is unconstitutional. The FTC sued to block the Kroger/Albertsons deal earlier this year on the grounds that it would lead to a monopoly that would force higher prices on consumers.

Federal regulators are asking a court to halt the proposed merger until they complete their review, which Kroger says could take several years. Federal court proceedings are set to begin on August 26.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was an early opponent of the merger.

Coloradans’ nonviolent records are being sealed under a new law

More than 140,000 Colorado criminal records are being sealed under a new state law that took effect last month. The so-called Clean the Slate Act directs the justice system to automatically seal nonviolent criminal records after a certain number of years.

Prosecutors and the government can still see the records, but they won’t show up on background checks by employers, landlords, or schools.

Eligible crimes include mostly misdemeanors. The Colorado Sun reports less than 2% of the first round of records are felonies.

The goal of the law is to help people with nonviolent criminal backgrounds to access jobs and housing.

Taxes could go up in Denver if ballot measure passes

David Zalubowski / AP Election judges process completed early voting ballots at the Denver Elections Division Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in downtown Denver.

Denver residents will vote on the largest dedicated sales tax in city history in November. The city council officially referred a measure to the ballot Monday night. that proposes a 0.5% sales tax to fund affordable housing projects.

It would bring in an estimated $100 million a year. How exactly the money will support affordable housing has yet to be decided. Mayor Mike Johnston and other supporters have mentioned investing in new housing developments and rental assistance programs.

Some council members are concerned about a lack of clarity around the ballot measure. Several members voted against advancing it.

SummitStone CEO steps down after mass firing

The CEO of Larimer County’s largest behavioral health provider resigned on Wednesday, according to reporting by the Coloradoan. Michael Allen’s departure follows the firing of 75 employees earlier this month.

SummitStone Health Partners is a safety-net clinic, meaning it serves many uninsured and low-income residents. At the time, executives said the cuts were necessary because of financial issues, including a new Medicaid reimbursement structure.

Casey’s Pond resident discharge draws scrutiny

A Steamboat Springs attorney has sent a critical letter of grievance to state officials and agencies about two residents he represents at Casey’s Pond. The only senior living community in the area is facing closure and a potential sale.

Residents in assisted living were informed last week that they would need to find a new place to live in 90 days. Attorney Mark Fischer says in the letter that forcing families to take on the care and responsibility of residents who cannot find a new facility does not meet the standard of safe and orderly discharge.

He also argues that residents cannot be transferred to a facility that doesn’t meet the same services, like Sunset Meadows in Craig. The Steamboat Pilot reports the letter was also addressed to the firm overseeing the Casey’s Pond sale.

Eldora Resort teed up for sale, says Utah-based owner

The owner of Eldora Mountain Resort has announced plans to sell the Nederland ski area. The Colorado Sun reports owner Powdr has enlisted financial firm JP Morgan to help with the sale. A spokesperson for the company said selling Eldora is part of a larger effort to manage Powdr’s portfolio and meet stakeholder goals.

Powdr recently sold a ski area in Vermont and is negotiating the sale of two resorts in British Columbia and Oregon.

Eldora celebrated its 60th season of operation last year. It's still planning to open for the 2024-25 season on November 15.

State Fair fun

The Colorado State Fair kicked off Friday in Pueblo with a packed lineup. There’s plenty of music, events, and exhibits to see through Labor Day.

Gov. Jared Polis will crown a champion food truck next week in the governor’s plate competition. The selected dishes have to incorporate Palisade peaches or San Luis Valley potatoes.

If you’re looking for an event further north with the same state fair flair, check out the Loveland Corn Roast Festival on Saturday, complete with a corn hole tournament and a corn shucking contest.

The Golden Rule backfires?

Golden is giving $100,000 in relief money to local smoke and vape retailers to help them recover from a city ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products. City leaders say they have heard from businesses about significant revenue losses since the ban went into effect in January.

About 30 businesses in Golden were impacted, including convenience stores and gas stations. Retailers can apply to receive up to $10,000 if they show documented proof of losses caused by the ban.

The Denver Post reports that Golden seems to be the first city to backfill revenues from a flavored tobacco prohibition. Boulder, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and Edgewater also have similar bans.

Fort Collins pet sales ban targets “puppy mills”

The Fort Collins City Council voted this week to ban the retail sale of dogs and cats. The move is the city’s attempt to address animal welfare concerns related to so-called puppy mills. The only Fort Collins business that sells cats and dogs is Pet City, on South College Avenue.

“By restricting retail sales, we limit the options available to prospective pet owners who may prefer to buy from a store where they can select a breed with a known background and health guarantee,” said Pet City manager Erin Murray during public comment. Murray said the ban threatens multiple jobs and does a disservice to customers.

But others who spoke ahead of a vote voiced concerns over Pet City’s practices.

“If you look on their website, they mention that they're committed to only working with breeders who meet the standards set forth by governing bodies,” said Fort Collins resident Grant Wilcox. “Yet, in the past eight months, they've worked with at least three unlicensed breeders and one broker.”

The city plans to include additional language in the ban that also restricts roadside puppy and kitten sales. The ban will take effect in May of 2025.

Meet CSU’s new “Rambassador,” Terrell Davis

David Zalubowski / AP Colorado State University announced this week that they will be retiring the jersey number of alum and rising NFL star Michael Gallup. While playing for CSU, Gallup put up some impressive numbers, including a record 100 receptions in a season.



Broncos legend and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is taking a new job as a "Rambassador" for Colorado State University. Davis will work on fundraising and outreach with CSU athletics. He'll also help student-athletes navigate school policies on name, image, and likeness.

Davis played seven seasons in Denver and helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Davis was in the news recently for being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight after trying to get the attention of a flight attendant.

United apologized for the incident and said the flight attendant was no longer with the company.

Chamberlain named Aurora Police Chief

Aurora has picked a new police chief. The city manager selected Todd Chamberlain to lead the department. Chamberlain worked with the LAPD for over thirty years. He retired as a commander in 2018 and then served briefly as police chief of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Aurora has struggled to find a permanent police chief for two years. Chamberlain still needs a confirmation vote by the city council. He's scheduled to be sworn in on September 9.